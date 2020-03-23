Local American Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak.

The need for blood will become critical in the next few weeks.

Here is a list of local blood drives. Please consider donating.

Location Date Time Gypsy Hill Wednesday, March 25 12pm-6pm Augusta Expo Wednesday, April 8 1:30pm-6pm Parkway Wesleyan Friday April, 10 4pm-7pm Waynesboro Moose Lodge Thursday, April 16 12pm-5pm

Permanent Donor Centers

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

(800) 733-2767

Neff Avenue, Harrisonburg

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

(800) 733-2767

Albemarle Square, Charlottesville

Safety steps being taken at blood drives

Pre-donation temperature will be taken prior to donor sign-in, in addition to our routine health and vitals check Enhanced disinfection of surfaces, equipment and electronics between each donor Social distancing in donor waiting areas, health histories, canteen and donor beds Increased signage and information sheet on COVID-19 Pre-work screening of temperature for all drive staff and volunteers Enhanced hand washing and use of hand-sanitizer

