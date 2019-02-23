Local agencies team up for immigration forum

FairField Center, NewBridges Immigrant Resource Center, and the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will host an active, participant-driven conversation on immigration on Tuesday, March 5, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, March 9, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 South Main Street, Harrisonburg.

The event is described as “not your traditional town hall or debate,” and is modeled after the National Issues Forum guide “Coming to America, Who Should We Welcome, What Should We Do?” More information on the issue guide can be found at www.nifi.org/en/issue-guide/coming-america .

Alicia Horst, Executive Director, NewBridges Immigrant Resource Center said this about the event: “We want to encourage spaces where we can articulate our thoughts, listen to each other, and provide feedback about really important policy decisions. Right now, immigration policy has increased in importance to a critical level and hosting a deliberative space with trained facilitators is a next step to engage this topic at the local level.”

Registration is encouraged for planning purposes, but anyone is welcome whether registered or not. Registration and more details are available at these links:

