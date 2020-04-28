Loan funds available for small businesses in Augusta County

A partnership with Augusta County and the Staunton Creative Community Fund is making loan funds available for county small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

These funds will be managed by the SCCF, a local non-profit organization that supports small businesses in the Shenandoah Valley through microlending, technical assistance, and education.

Loan funds are 0% interest with up to $5000 available per business. Repayment begins 30 days after the local and state emergency is over.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing partnership we have with Augusta County. These funds will help to alleviate some of the deep burdens our small business owners are carrying right now,” added Debbie Irwin, Executive Director of SCCF.

In the past month alone, SCCF has fielded more than 250 phone calls and e-mails from small business owners looking for that lifeline of advice, support, or financial help. The Fund has also closed more than 15 loans to help entrepreneurs in the region. “Small business is truly the life blood of our own community, and they need all of the help and support that they can get right now,” added Ms. Irwin.

The Augusta County Disaster Relief Loan program funds are provided by the Augusta County Economic Development Authority (EDA). “The Augusta County Economic Development Authority believes in our businesses and our community,” said Randy Roller, Chair of the EDA. “We want to support those business owners who have worked so hard to build their businesses and need a boost to get through these unprecedented circumstances.”

TO APPLY, fill out the application here: https://www.augustavabusiness.com/facts-figures/covid-19/. For more information, e-mail Debbie@stauntonfund.org or hello@stauntonfund.org.

