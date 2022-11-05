liz cheney reaches across the aisle to endorse abigail spanberger

Liz Cheney has endorsed another congressional Democrat, this time putting her support behind Abigail Spanberger in her Seventh District re-election battle.

“I’m honored to endorse Abigail Spanberger,” said Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who famously broke with the majority of her party with her criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

“I have worked closely with her in Congress, and I know that she is dedicated to working across the aisle to find solutions,” Cheney said. “We don’t agree on every policy, but I am absolutely certain that Abigail is dedicated to serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution.”

Spanberger, running for a third term in the Seventh District, is facing a tough re-election battle from rabid Trumpist Yesli Vega.

“Abigail’s opponent is promoting conspiracy theories, denying election outcomes she disagrees with, and defending the indefensible,” Cheney said. “We need our elected leaders to be honest, serious, and responsible, which is why I would urge voters in Virginia’s Seventh District to support Abigail Spanberger.”

Spanberger can no doubt use every bit of help she can get.

“Congresswoman Cheney has consistently put the safety and security of our country and defense of our democracy above party allegiance, and I thank her for demonstrating principled leadership in doing so,” the congresswoman said. “I am grateful for her support of my reelection campaign, and while she and I may often disagree on policy, we share a commitment to public service, governing with integrity, and protecting the strength of our democracy. She understands that my work for Virginia is grounded in the principle of putting our country first — over party — always.”