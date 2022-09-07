Menu
living room concert series returns with performance by river whyless
Culture

Living Room Concert Series returns with performance by River Whyless

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Court Square TheaterCourt Square Theater in Harrisonburg will host a performance by River Whyless on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The Steel Wheels’ frontman Trent Wagler will host the Living Room Concert series performance. The show will include a concert and interview conducted by Wagler.

River Whyless, a neo-traditional folk quartet from Ashevillle, N.C., offers a dose of folk rock and an artful approach to their songwriting and arrangements.

The line-up consists of Ryan O’Keefe (vocals/guitar), Halli Anderson (vocals/violin), Daniel Shearin (bass/harmonium/vocals) and Alex McWalter (drums).

The CST concert comes on the heels of the group’s West Coast tour and a swing through Georgia and the Carolinas.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

James McHone Jewelry is Comfy Couch Sponsor for the 2022 Living Room Concert Series.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.

For more information or tickets, visit valleyarts.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

