living room concert series returns with performance by river whyless

Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg will host a performance by River Whyless on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The Steel Wheels’ frontman Trent Wagler will host the Living Room Concert series performance. The show will include a concert and interview conducted by Wagler.

River Whyless, a neo-traditional folk quartet from Ashevillle, N.C., offers a dose of folk rock and an artful approach to their songwriting and arrangements.

The line-up consists of Ryan O’Keefe (vocals/guitar), Halli Anderson (vocals/violin), Daniel Shearin (bass/harmonium/vocals) and Alex McWalter (drums).

The CST concert comes on the heels of the group’s West Coast tour and a swing through Georgia and the Carolinas.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

James McHone Jewelry is Comfy Couch Sponsor for the 2022 Living Room Concert Series.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.

For more information or tickets, visit valleyarts.org.