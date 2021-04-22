Living in San Diego: All you need to know

Many people dream of moving to the beautiful sunny state of California. The fabulous sun-drenched state boasts gorgeous beaches and a multicultural way of life, so it isn’t surprising why many choose California as their relocation choice. So, what do you need to know before embarking on this big adventure?

Buying and renting

Buying a house in San Diego is proving challenging, mostly due to the current pandemic. House prices across the U.S. have increased and the amount of available housing has dropped. If you have secured a job and need to move fast it would be wise to rent a property whilst the housing market recovers from the recent market fluctuation.

Although renting can be expensive there are cheaper areas throughout the state, so with the right research and agency you will find affordable rented accommodation whilst you look for your forever home. You will likely rent a property that is fully furnished or smaller than your current home for affordability, so you will need to locate a StorageArea option for your belongings. Several facilities provide various sizes depending on your requirements.

Activities

San Diego has a plethora of activities available. It’s the second-largest city in California with a climate that lends itself to spending long evenings with friends and endless outdoor activities. There are parks, museums, theaters, and monuments. For example, Balboa Park has a zoo and for the green-fingered enthusiast, is home to 350 plant species.

You can take a boat trip around the bay and see the coastline with its rugged terrain, and spend some time on the stunning, sandy miles-long stretches of beach.

If you’re a health and fitness lover there are many outdoor opportunities and natural areas to explore and hike, or you can join a luxury gym or sports club.

Food and drink

If you are a foodie then you’ll love San Diego, which boasts 1000s of diverse restaurants and eateries. There is a cuisine style for everyone and if your tastes are extensive, you could easily stay for months and never eat in the same place twice; a challenge if you are making San Diego your new residency.

It is also home to over 120 craft breweries that you can visit and learn all about the beer-making process. If you are more of a wine connoisseur then you can check out the many wineries across the state.

Transport

San Diego has an international airport and great commuter trains that operate all year and at regular intervals. There is also an efficient transit system that covers the whole city, so it’s easy to travel around—especially if you don’t have access to a car. There is also a bright-red trolley that transports people wherever they need to be and is a popular way to get around the city. If you want to get across the water then you can use the passenger ferry that departs every half an hour.

It’s true to say you will never get bored in San Diego and it is a laid-back, unique, and exciting place in which to live.

