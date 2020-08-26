Live Well Alleghany Highlands publishes community resource guide

Published Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Live Well Alleghany Highlands coalition’s Knowledge of Resources Sub-Committee has published a Community Resource Guide to help community members find and access the wide variety of social and human resources the community has to offer.

“Our committee recognized the disconnect between community needs and the rich resources our community has to offer,” said Melinda Clifton, chair of the Knowledge of Resources Sub-Committee. “We wanted to highlight all of the amazing partners who support the community and make it easy for community members to find out how to connect with them.”

The resource guide features sections on food, housing, healthcare, mental health, substance use, financial assistance, childcare, youth development, employment, business development, domestic violence, local government, and more.

If community members would like a copy, they can pick one up from the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (110 Mall Road, Covington) or the YMCA (101 YMCA Way, Covington).

You can also access the document digitally here: www.shorturl.at/bhJZ7.

“While we assembled the information for the Resource Guide before COVID-19 started, we recognize that there is an even greater need now for information and access to resources,” said Teresa Byer, co-acting nurse manager for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. “We are very grateful to our Steering Committee members, Knowledge of Resources Sub-Committee members, and funders for putting together the information and resources needed to print this guide.”

For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/alleghany/live-well-alleghany-highlands or call (540) 204-9972.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments