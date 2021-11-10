Live dealer Baccarat: A short story and rules on this famous game

Published Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, 3:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Online casino games with real dealers have gained great popularity. To attract customers many online casino providers offer plenty of live dealer games – for example, check it at live casino online. So as roulette and blackjack, Baccarat is also popular to be played in live modus. Let’s take a look at the history of this play and try to answer the question, why.

History of Baccarat

The game called Baccarat was invented in the XVI century in what is now the Italian city of Naples. The term baccarat is said to have meant zero in the Neapolitan dialect of the time.

Today, the most played game variation is the variation called Punto Banco. In this version, the banker is always the dealer. The player can bet on the player, the banker, or on a draw. Punto Banco is most commonly played in online casinos today.

Rules of Baccarat

Whether Baccarat is played on the Internet or at a table, the rules remain the same. According to Baccarat rules, a player and the banker sit across from each other. The game is generally played with 8 decks of cards. The game always starts differently: either when all players bet on “Player”, on “Banker” or when the bet is on a draw. However, it is also possible to bet on a pair of players or on a pair of bankers.

When all bets have been placed, the dealer deals 2 cards to each player and also to the banker. Whether a third card is also dealt depends on various rules: if the player or banker has points 8 or 9, there is no additional card. And if the player has 5 or fewer points, a third card is dealt.

Besides strategy, the rules are easy to know so that you can win the online game at the casino. In Baccarat, each bet is about guessing which hand will trigger the win. There are several variations of the banker’s hand, and one is the Ponte. This is the player who makes the highest bets at the game table. And there is the hand of the banker, who represents the casino. Of course, if you are playing online, you are the Ponte yourself, since you are the only player at the table.

So, you have to guess whether your hand or the banker’s hand will win the round, which will give you your pay-out.

Live dealer Baccarat

Baccarat still scares off many casino newbies because of its complex structure. However, playing Baccarat in an online casino has a decisive advantage: the computer system takes over a large number of rule specifications so that the actual game principle is limited to a rather simple card game.

So, the live dealer Baccarat is played with live video of the table and dealer. Just like Blackjack, in Baccarat the player and the banker try to get as close as possible to a certain number value, in this case, nine. If you hit nine when you deal the cards, you win immediately; if you score 6 or 7, you don’t draw another card. At 5 points you can decide whether you want to draw or pass.

And the best thing is that in the live dealer Baccarat game, the computer takes care of everything, and it makes this game in live modus very attractive even for inexperienced online casino players.

Story by Emma Mackey

Related



