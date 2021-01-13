Live Coverage: Virginia hosts Notre Dame in Wednesday afternoon ACC hoops action
AFP editor Chris Graham will be courtside, in a manner of speaking, for today’s ACC hoops clash between Virginia and Notre Dame.
Tip is at 4:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Pregame coverage
- What UVA Basketball fans need to remember about Notre Dame
Virginia, then coming off the ugly loss to top-ranked Gonzaga, never trailed in its ACC opener at Notre Dame back on Dec. 30, but, wasn’t as easy as that might make it sound.
- Game Notes: #18 UVA hosts Notre Dame on ACC Network on Wednesday
UVA finishes an early-season home-and-home with Notre Dame on the ACC Network on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
- Evolution of Reece Beekman key to UVA hoops
Top 50 recruit Reece Beekman has, quickly, earned the trust of UVA coach Tony Bennett, who used the 6’3” freshman point guard for 37 minutes in each of the Cavaliers’ ACC wins last week.
- Bennett, Clark, the swing: Coach breaks down inverted offense approach
Kihei Clark, at 5’9”, getting a pass in the post, his back to the basket, drop-stepping, facing up, dishing to a cutter, to the perimeter – that’s so basketball in 2021.