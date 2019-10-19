Live Coverage: UVA Football looks to rebound at home against Duke

Published Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 1:02 pm

uva footballDuke (4-2, 2-1) at Virginia (4-2, 2-1), 3:30 p.m.
Series: Virginia leads, 37-33; Last meeting: Virginia, 28-14 (2018)
ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)
Line: Virginia -3.5

Game Notes

  • Virginia’s 42-34 victory over Duke at Scott Stadium in 2015 snapped a three-game winning streak in the series by the Blue Devils and commenced UVA’s current four-game winning streak. UVA’s 34-20 win at Wallace Wade Stadium in 2016 preceded the Cavaliers’ 28-21 win in Charlottesville in 2017, which was followed by last year’s 28-14 triumph in Durham.
  • ILB Jordan Mack is tied for No. 2 in the ACC with 6.0 sacks (No. 8 in the nation) and is tied for No. 2 among the nation’s linebackers, 0.5 behind Iowa State’s O’Rien Vance.
  • WR Joe Reed has 2,699 career kick return yards and is averaging 28.4 yards per kick return while in a UVA uniform. If Reed passes 2,700 career kick return yards on his next return, he would be the only player in FBS history, in records dating back to 1976, that would have 2,700 career kick return yards and a career average of 28+ yards per return.
  • Virginia’s defense is No. 2 in the nation with 27 sacks (4.5 per game). The Cavalier linebacking corps alone has 18.5 sacks (3.1 per game) which, not counting UVA, is more than the overall totals of 108 other FBS teams thus far.

AFP Pregame Coverage



