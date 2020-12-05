Live Coverage: UVA faces Boston College in Scott Stadium

AFP editor Chris Graham is in the press box at Scott Stadium to report live from the UVA-Boston College game. Follow for updates.

Pregame coverage

Breaking: UVA reports six players out for today’s game with BC after COVID testing

Six Virginia Football student-athletes are unavailable for today’s game with Boston College following recent COVID-19 testing. The six student-athletes are currently in isolation or quarantine.

The Five Things: Virginia faces Boston College in key ACC Football clash

The ACC updated its COVID-19 travel protocols this week in the aftermath of back-to-back fiascos involving Florida State, the second of which involved Virginia.

What UVA Football fans need to know about Boston College

Vegas has installed Virginia as around a touchdown favorite over Boston College heading into this weekend’s pivotal ACC matchup, but, I dunno, I’m not sure I’m seeing it – not a touchdown difference, anyway.

