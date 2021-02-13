Live Coverage: #9 UVA hosts North Carolina in ACC Saturday Night Hoops
Scott German is inside JPJ leading our coverage of #9 UVA (14-3, 10-1 ACC) vs. North Carolina (12-6, 7-4 ACC). Tip is at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Pregame Coverage
- ‘Street Knowledge’: AFP editor Chris Graham’s UVA vs. UNC ACC Saturday Hoops preview
AFP editor Chris Graham tells UVA Basketball fans what they need to know about North Carolina heading into tonight’s ACC matchup.
- Scott German: Where have all the bluebloods gone?
Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Duke: what do these schools have in common? For decades they have been among NCAA college basketball royalty.
- Scott German: Personal history to UVA-UNC basketball series
Virginia and North Carolina prepare for the 144th all-time meeting between the two schools, and perhaps the most important aspect of tomorrow’s game in John Paul Jones Arena to me is, I’m going to be there.
- What UVA Basketball fans need to know about North Carolina
If the NCAA Tournament were being seeded today, North Carolina would be among the blue bloods left on the outside looking in.