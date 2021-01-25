Live Coverage: #8 UVA hosts Syracuse in ACC Big Monday hoops clash

Chris Graham, masked, socially distanced, will report live from JPJ during tonight’s ACC Big Monday matchup between #8 UVA (10-2, 6-0 ACC) and Syracuse (9-4, 3-3 ACC).

Tip is at 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN (along with the rest of the game).

Update

Change in plans. Drove out to the interstate, and … it’s treacherous.

Can’t see the mountain, the VDOT cameras on the mobile were basically opaque.

So … covering from the home office.

Pregame Coverage

Two teams that you hate running offense against: Virginia, and its Pack Line, and Syracuse, and its 2-3 zone.

It’s starting to feel, dare anybody suggest, a little more normal, when you’re in the middle of a Saturday-Monday ACC double.

