Live Coverage: #8 UVA hosts Syracuse in ACC Big Monday hoops clash
Chris Graham, masked, socially distanced, will report live from JPJ during tonight’s ACC Big Monday matchup between #8 UVA (10-2, 6-0 ACC) and Syracuse (9-4, 3-3 ACC).
Tip is at 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN (along with the rest of the game).
Update
Change in plans. Drove out to the interstate, and … it’s treacherous.
Can’t see the mountain, the VDOT cameras on the mobile were basically opaque.
So … covering from the home office.
Pregame Coverage
What UVA Basketball fans need to know about Syracuse
Two teams that you hate running offense against: Virginia, and its Pack Line, and Syracuse, and its 2-3 zone.
Quick turnaround: #12 UVA hosts Syracuse in Big Monday ACC hoops clash
It’s starting to feel, dare anybody suggest, a little more normal, when you’re in the middle of a Saturday-Monday ACC double.