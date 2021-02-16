Live Coverage: #7 UVA at #16 Florida State on ACC Big Monday
Chris Graham and Scott German lead our live coverage of UVA-Florida State in ACC Big Monday action.
Pregame Coverage
- What UVA Basketball fans need to know about Florida State
Now that Tony Bennett has a national championship, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton is on the short list of best coaches that don’t yet have one.
- Street Knowledge: Looking ahead to UVA-FSU
AFP editor Chris Graham takes one more look back at #9 UVA’s win over North Carolina, then looks ahead to Big Monday at Florida State.