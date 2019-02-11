Live Coverage: #4 UVA on the road at #8 UNC on Big Monday
Chris Graham leads our live coverage as #4 UVA (20-2, 8-2 ACC) faces #8 North Carolina (19-4, 9-1 ACC) Monday at 7 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-North Carolina game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- As of Feb. 10, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (54.1 ppg) and fewest turnovers (203), second in turnovers per game (9.2) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (26.5%), third in scoring margin (20.0), fifth in field goal percentage defense (37.8%), sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.57), seventh in winning percentage (90.9%), eighth in fewest fouls (333), ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (39.6%),19th in free throw percentage (76%), 20th in rebound margin (6.7) and personal fouls per game (15.1).
- As of Feb. 10, Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (2.9), third in 3-point percentage (43.2%), eighth in minutes (33.7) and 14th in scoring (14.6).
- Ty Jerome ranks third in assists (4.9) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9), fourth in 3-point percentage (40.6%) and 18th in minutes (32).
- De’Andre Hunter ranks third in field goal percentage (52.5%) and 15th in scoring (14.5).
- Mamadi Diakite ranks 10th in blocked shots (1.3) and Braxton Key ranks 18th in rebounding (6.1).