Live Coverage: #3 UVA travels to #20 Virginia Tech for Big Monday
Zach Pereles will lead our live coverage from Blacksburg as #3 UVA (22-2, 10-2 ACC) faces #20 Virginia Tech (20-5, 9-4 ACC) tonight at 7 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Virginia Tech game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Notes
- As of Feb. 17, Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (3.0), third in 3-point percentage (43.6%), eighth in minutes (34.1) and 12th in scoring (15.1).
- Ty Jerome ranks third in assists (5.1) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9), fourth in 3-point percentage (42%) and 17th in minutes
- (32.4).
- De’Andre Hunter ranks third in field goal percentage (53.4%), ninth in free throw shooting (78.4%) and 13th in scoring (15.0).
- Mamadi Diakite ranks ninth in blocked shots (1.46) and Braxton Key ranks 19th in rebounding (6.0).
Virginia Tech Notes
- The Hokies are 56-92 all-time against Virginia and lost the last game against UVa, 81-59 in Charlottesville on Jan. 15, 2019
- Tech lost the last meeting in Cassell Coliseum, 76-52, on Jan. 3, 2018
- Tech is 29-22 at home against the Cavaliers, and 16-8 in Cassell Coliseum
- Tech is 3-6 against UVa under Buzz Williams
- Tech is 16-36 against Virginia in ACC regular season games
- Tonight is the Hokies’ third Big Monday” game of the season, the most in school history
- Tech is 2-2 all-time in Big Monday games.