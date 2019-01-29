Live Coverage: #3 UVA faces #23 NC State in ACC Tuesday Hoops
Chris Graham leads our live coverage as #3 UVA (18-1, 6-1 ACC) travels to No. 23 NC State (16-4, 4-3 ACC) for an ACC battle on Tuesday. Tipoff at PNC Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-NC State game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed online on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- As of Jan. 28, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (52.6 ppg), turnovers per game (8.4), fewest turnovers (159) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (24.9%), second in scoring margin (21.5), third in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.72), fourth in field goal percentage defense (37.3%) and winning percentage (94.7%), ninth in fewest fouls (284), 10th in free throw percentage (76.8%), 11th in personal fouls per game (14.9), 13th in 3-point field goal percentage (39.6%), 25th in rebound margin (6.4), 27th in turnover margin (3.6) and 33rd in field goal percentage (48.1%).
- As of Jan. 28, Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (3.0), third in 3-point percentage (46%), 10th in field goal percentage (47.6%), 11th in minutes (33.1) and 12th in scoring (15.0).
- Ty Jerome ranks third in assists (4.9) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.3), sixth in 3-point percentage (40.2%) and 18th in minutes (31.2).
- De’Andre Hunter ranks fourth in field goal percentage (53.5%) and 15th in scoring (14.7).
- Braxton Key ranks 23rd in rebounding (5.7).