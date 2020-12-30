Live Coverage: #23 UVA opens ACC road play at Notre Dame

AFP editor Chris Graham and contributor Scott German are trying something new over at the Augusta Free Press Facebook page – a live watchalong as #23 UVA faces Notre Dame in ACC basketball action.

FB Live link: http://bit.ly/3aW3QGo

Tune in for what could be something fascinating, an utter trainwreck, something.

Pregame Coverage

Game Notes: #23 UVA opens ACC play at Notre Dame on Wednesday

#23 Virginia begins its road through the ACC on the road at Notre Dame on Wednesday.

The 3-4 record will fool you, but keep in mind, the losses for Notre Dame are: #17 Michigan State (80-70), #25 Ohio State (90-85), #20 Duke (75-65) and Purdue (88-78), which somehow isn’t ranked despite being 7-3.

There’s just one game to grade the 2020-2021 UVA non-conference schedule on, and we just saw how much work Tony Bennett, his staff and his team need to do to get ready for prime time.

