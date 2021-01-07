Live Coverage: #22 UVA hosts Wake Forest
Scott German is on press row at JPJ to provide live coverage for AFP as #22 UVA (5-2, 1-0 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC). The game tips at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on Regional Sports Networks (MASN in Central Virginia).
Pregame Coverage
- What UVA Basketball fans need to know about Wake Forest
We know #22 UVA won’t be at full strength for Wednesday night’s ACC game with Wake Forest, we just don’t know who won’t be available.
- UVA-Wake Forest game on: Bennett acknowledges team won’t be at full strength
The UVA-Wake Forest basketball game scheduled for Wednesday is on, as coach Tony Bennett confirmed for media on Monday that the team was able to have limited practices Sunday and Monday.
- Tony Bennett on COVID-19 challenges: ‘The testing of your faith produces perseverance’
UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett maybe has the best attitude about things that I have come across now 10 months into this Year of Our COVID-19.