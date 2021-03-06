Live Coverage: #21 UVA can win ACC title with victory at Louisville in ACC Saturday Hoops action
Florida State’s loss to Notre Dame earlier today means #21 UVA (16-6, 12-4 ACC) can win the ACC regular-season title with a win today at Louisville (13-5, 8-4 ACC).
Pregame Coverage
- What UVA Basketball fans need to know about Louisville: Cardinals enter finale in search of Q1 win
Louisville somehow finds itself in must-win mode as it prepares for its regular-season finale on Saturday against #20 Virginia.
- Another radical dumb UVA Hoops idea: How about starting Reece Beekman at the point?
Monday’s 62-51 win over Miami was a de facto live lab for UVA coach Tony Bennett, who was experimenting on the fly with lineup combinations, trying to find the right fit.
- Tony Bennett may be running out of time to get Virginia back on track
You want to give Tony Bennett credit, and then you want to give him a hug. Because guy is trying, almost minute by minute, to figure it out, though time might be running out on him in that respect.
- Inside the Numbers: A way too deep dive into Virginia’s troubles getting to the foul line
Our colleague Jerry Ratcliffe has an insightful column on his site addressing Virginia’s inability to get to the free-throw line.