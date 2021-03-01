Live Coverage: #20 Virginia hosts Miami in ACC Network Monday Night Hoops
Virginia looks to snap its three-game losing streak Monday when it hosts Miami at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.
If you don’t subscribe to ACC Network, you’re like a lot of people, actually.
Scott German will be on press row for AFP reporting with live in-game analysis, joined by AFP editor Chris Graham with commentary and stats updates.
It’s not the same as being there, watching on a network that isn’t an afterthought, but it’s what we have.
Pregame Coverage
- What UVA Basketball fans need to know about Miami
What can go wrong, has, for Miami coach Jim Larranaga, whose team started 3-0, with a win over Purdue, before the bottom fell out.
- ‘Street Knowledge’ podcast: Inside UVA Hoops with Chris Graham, Scott German
Chris Graham and Scott German examine life’s mysteries, at least those involving UVA Hoops’ recent three-game losing streak.
- Fantasy booking UVA basketball: Trey Murphy III starting at the two?
As it stands now, Trey Murphy III is at three, Sam Hauser at four. Reece Beekman is your two. I’ve got a radical idea.
- It’s time for another Joe Harris-Tony Bennett strategy session
Tony Bennett is facing an alchemy problem not unlike the one he faced back in 2013-2014.