Live Coverage: #2 UVA hosts Pitt in ACC Saturday Hoops
Chris Graham leads our live coverage from JPJ as #2 UVA (25-2, 13-2 ACC) hosts Pitt (12-16, 2-13 ACC) in ACC basketball action. The game tips at 2 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Pitt game will be televised on Raycom and streamed online on TheACC.com and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- As of March 1, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (54.3 ppg), fewest turnovers (247), turnovers per game (9.1) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (26.6%), second in fewest fouls (386), third in scoring margin (17.5), fourth in field goal percentage defense (37.4%) and winning percentage (92.6%), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.58), seventh in personal fouls per game (14.3) and 3-point field goal percentage (39.5%), 21st in rebound margin (6.4) and 26th in free throw percentage (75.3).
- As of March 1, Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (3.0), third in 3-point percentage (42.9%), ninth in minutes (34.3) and 13th in scoring (15.0).
- Ty Jerome ranks second in assists (5.1) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.0) and 17th in minutes (32.7).
- De’Andre Hunter ranks third in the ACC in field goal percentage (54.5%), fourth in free throw percentage (80.2%) and 12th in scoring (15.3).
- Mamadi Diakite ranks seventh in blocked shots (1.6) and Braxton Key ranks 22nd in rebounding (5.7).