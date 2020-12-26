 

Live Coverage: #16 UVA faces #1 Gonzaga in Texas

Published Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, 3:36 pm

uva logo blue#16 Virginia (4-1) faces #1 Gonzaga (6-0) today at 4 p.m. ET in Fort Worth, Texas. Chris Graham has socially distanced live coverage with commentary and analysis from the home office.

The skinny

  • ESPN BPI: UVA +0.6, 52.3% win probability
  • BartTorvik: Gonzaga +2.4, 60% win probability
  • KenPom: Gonzaga +5, 69% win probability

Pregame Coverage


