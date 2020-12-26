Live Coverage: #16 UVA faces #1 Gonzaga in Texas
#16 Virginia (4-1) faces #1 Gonzaga (6-0) today at 4 p.m. ET in Fort Worth, Texas. Chris Graham has socially distanced live coverage with commentary and analysis from the home office.
The skinny
- ESPN BPI: UVA +0.6, 52.3% win probability
- BartTorvik: Gonzaga +2.4, 60% win probability
- KenPom: Gonzaga +5, 69% win probability
Pregame Coverage
- Your Christmas gift from UVA hoops: Top-ranked Gonzaga
Tony Bennett got us all something really nice for Christmas this year: a game with top-ranked Gonzaga on Saturday.
- What UVA Basketball fans need to know about #1 Gonzaga
Everything you know about Gonzaga is based on what you thought you saw in the first half of the 99-88 win over then-#3 Iowa last weekend. Breathe. Because that 10-of-16 effort from behind the arc isn’t what Gonzaga is.
- Tony Bennett talks up Gonzaga ahead of heavyweight matchup
Tony Bennett isn’t telling you his team can’t possibly beat mighty Gonzaga. It’s a Tony Bennett thing – just the humility talking.