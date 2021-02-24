Live Coverage: #15 Virginia hosts N.C. State in ACC Wednesday Night Hoops

It isn’t quite must-win, but, OK, maybe it’s getting to that for #15 Virginia, which hosts N.C. State tonight at 6:30 p.m.

You still can’t go, and if you don’t have an ACC Network sub, you can’t watch, either.

If you do, see if you notice a better crop of commercials. I had a nice email back-and-forth with an ESPN folk about the low-rent commercials and house ads a couple of weeks ago, and it’s probably a coincidence, but it seems like they’re paying better attention there.

Anyway, back to UVA (15-5, 11-3 ACC), which a week ago was flying high, 11-1 in the ACC, ranked seventh nationally.

Then, reality – a beatdown loss at FSU, then a one-point loss to a barely .500 Duke team playing without its best player, who just bolted, though for some reason it’s controversial to say that he bolted, even though, you know, he bolted.

Now the ‘Hoos get an N.C. State team that is barely .500, playing without its best player, who didn’t bolt – Devon Daniels tore his ACL, which, I’ve done that, it sucks.

But the Pack (10-9, 6-8 ACC) seem to have righted the ship after losing four of their first five after losing Daniels to the ACL injury.

They’re not going to the Big Dance unless they win the ACC Tournament, but this is a tough out State team.

‘Street Knowledge’ on Facebook: UVA-NC State preview

AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down tonight’s ACC matchup between #15 UVA and N.C. State.

N.C. State, in its 64-57 loss to Virginia back on Feb. 3, didn’t do a good job on the Cavaliers’ Big Three – Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Trey Murphy III, who combined for 48 points. And yet, the Pack was able to hang around.

Even in a normal year, it would have taken about to where we are now to get a feel for how good this Virginia basketball team could be – with three starters basically new to the system, two of them not even on Grounds this time last year.

