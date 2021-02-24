first bank  

Live Coverage: #15 Virginia hosts N.C. State in ACC Wednesday Night Hoops

Augusta Free Press

Published Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, 5:05 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

sam hauser uva nc state
Sam Hauser had 18 points to help UVA to a 64-57 win over N.C. State. Photo courtesy Atlantic Coast Conference.

It isn’t quite must-win, but, OK, maybe it’s getting to that for #15 Virginia, which hosts N.C. State tonight at 6:30 p.m.

You still can’t go, and if you don’t have an ACC Network sub, you can’t watch, either.

If you do, see if you notice a better crop of commercials. I had a nice email back-and-forth with an ESPN folk about the low-rent commercials and house ads a couple of weeks ago, and it’s probably a coincidence, but it seems like they’re paying better attention there.

Anyway, back to UVA (15-5, 11-3 ACC), which a week ago was flying high, 11-1 in the ACC, ranked seventh nationally.

Then, reality – a beatdown loss at FSU, then a one-point loss to a barely .500 Duke team playing without its best player, who just bolted, though for some reason it’s controversial to say that he bolted, even though, you know, he bolted.

Now the ‘Hoos get an N.C. State team that is barely .500, playing without its best player, who didn’t bolt – Devon Daniels tore his ACL, which, I’ve done that, it sucks.

But the Pack (10-9, 6-8 ACC) seem to have righted the ship after losing four of their first five after losing Daniels to the ACL injury.

They’re not going to the Big Dance unless they win the ACC Tournament, but this is a tough out State team.

Pregame Coverage


augusta free press news
augusta free press news

Comments