Live Coverage: #15 UVA hosts Saint Francis

Published Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, 3:35 pm

AFP editor Chris Graham reports from the John Paul Arena as #15 Virginia faces off with Saint Francis.

Quick skinny on Saint Francis:

Saint Francis beat Pitt 80-70 last week, then lost to UMBC, 80-65.

Pretty good last season: 22-10, 13-5 in the Northeast Conference.,

They’ll go eight deep, small – three rotation guys over 6’6”, so you can expect them to try to spread the floor and push tempo (they’re averaging 72.8 possessions per game; UVA averages 64.2, dead last in D-1).

And they’ll shoot the three: 36.8 percent on the season, averaging seven makes per game.

Key guys:

Mark Flagg, a 6’9”, 215-pound senior, is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, more than double his productivity from a year ago.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover, a 6’3”, 185-pound senior, averages 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, and shoots 40 percent from three.

Maxwell Land, a 6’4”, 185-pound freshman, is averaging 11.0 points, and he can shoot the three (4-of-6 through two games).

Myles Thompson, a 6’6”, 230-pound junior, is averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds.

Quick skinny on Virginia:

Sam Hauser leads the team in scoring (14.5) and rebounding (7.0) and is shooting 60 percent from the field (12 of 20), 50 percent from 3-point range (3 of 6) and 100 percent from the charity strip (2 of 2).

Kihei Clark has chipped in 8.0 points per game and leads the team with five assists.

Sam Huff is averaging 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and a team-leading 2.5 blocks per game.

Trey Murphy III and Reece Beekman have sparked the Cavaliers off the bench. Murphy III went for game-high 21 points against Towson, while Beekman had a team-high 11 points in the loss vs. San Francisco.

Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae and Kody Stattmann have shared minutes on the perimeter, while Kadin Shedrick has averaged nine minutes off the bench in the frontcourt.

