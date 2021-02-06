Live Coverage: #14 UVA hosts Pitt in ACC Saturday Hoops

AFP editor Chris Graham anchors our live coverage of #14 UVA (12-3, 8-1 ACC) vs. Pitt (9-5, 5-4 ACC) from the home office. Tip is at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Pregame coverage

Game Notes: #14 Virginia hosts Pitt in ACC Saturday Hoops

Credit to the ACC for matching up #14 UVA and Pitt on Saturday.

Credit to the ACC for matching up #14 UVA and Pitt on Saturday. What UVA Basketball fans need to know about Pitt

Pitt had lost three straight, including a dispiriting 26-point loss to second-division Notre Dame. So naturally the Panthers rolled #16 Virginia Tech Wednesday night.

