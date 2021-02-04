Live Coverage: #14 UVA at N.C. State

AFP editor Chris Graham anchors our live coverage of #14 UVA (11-3, 7-1 ACC) at N.C. State (7-6, 3-5 ACC). Tip is at 9 p.m. on ACC Network.

Pregame Coverage

Preview: #14 Virginia faces N.C. State in ACC Wednesday Night Hoops

Virginia at least gets one game this week, on the road at N.C. State on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ACC Network. What UVA Basketball fans need to know about N.C. State

N.C. State started 6-1, opened ACC play with wins at home over UNC and Boston College. Then lost three straight, then had a COVID-19 pause. The Pack haven’t gotten their feet back under them yet. Virginia Tech punched Virginia in the mouth: Bennett addresses how his team needs to respond

Virginia led Virginia Tech by eight at the half, stretched the lead to double digits early in the second half, was still up eight with 13 minutes to go – but it never felt right.

