Live Coverage: #12 UVA hosts Georgia Tech in prime time ACC Network hoops
AFP editor Chris Graham will lead our live coverage of tonight’s ACC Network presentation of #12 Virginia and Georgia Tech from press row inside JPJ, properly masked and socially distanced, of course.
Pregame Coverage
- What UVA Basketball fans need to know about Georgia Tech
UVA hoops fans got all excited about their team blowing out Clemson. Georgia Tech just blew out Clemson.
- Street Knowledge: Chris Graham, Scott German talk UVA Basketball
AFP editor Chris Graham welcomes Scott German to the show to talk UVA Basketball. Because, what else.
- Is Virginia starting to get things moving in the right direction?
It took a while – longer, certainly, than Tony Bennett might have expected – for Virginia to figure itself out.
- Tony Bennett on UVA alums in NBA: ‘It brings me such joy’
For years, UVA basketball fans had Roger Mason Jr., and that was it. Then we got Mike Scott. Their careers overlapped for two seasons – from 2012-2014. Nowadays, you need NBA League Pass on the TV and mobile to keep up with everybody.
- Casual Fridays on the sidelines: UVA’s Tony Bennett weighs in
My sportswriting partner-in-crime, Scott German, isn’t a fan of Casual Fridays, and the fact that they have been extended indefinitely in college basketball this season – let’s just say that poor Scott almost lost his mind when Mike Brey coached an ACC game in shorts.
- Tony Bennett on 2021 season: ‘We’re just going to plow forward’
When the news came down on Sunday that #13 Virginia’s game with N.C. State on Wednesday was off due to COVID-19 issues in the Pack program, there was likely work going on behind the scenes to try to find the ‘Hoos a sort of a makeup game for mid-week.