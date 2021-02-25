Live casinos: Innovative gambling solution in 2021

Published Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, 11:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The first live casinos appeared recently and they grabbed the attention of real casino fans in a very fast way. This means brick and mortar establishments slowly sink into oblivion and an extremely new kind of entertainment grows in popularity. We must say that real dealer games will be a great option for players from those countries where gambling is mostly prohibited. For example, in Japan, people have no possibility to visit ground-based casinos because of the law restrictions. Therefore, Asian players seek trusty live casino online (in Japanese: ライブカジノオンライン) on the Internet and try the atmosphere of real casino gameplay. Now we are going to figure out the ultimate points of this casino section.

The ups of live casino online

To understand the actual pluses of real-time gambling, we should immerse in the features of this area. They are not quite numerous but important to explore. Here they go:

Live play is run by a real person. Many Live Casino fans say that communication with the dealer creates a positive atmosphere when playing. And this is what prompted them to abandon soulless slot machines. Whether playing roulette, baccarat, poker, or blackjack, the live dealer is an integral part of the entire gameplay. The casino client is playing against a real person, not against a machine. The live dealer keeps the player company along with other game participants.

Realistic imitation of a land-based casino. Game tables, different types of roulette, chips, cards, and dealers — all this stuff is real. For example, when playing a live blackjack game, all participants receive real cards and can watch them being dealt with each player at the table. While playing roulette, it is possible to watch how the wheel spins and the ball falls on the winning number, and not stopped by a computer program that generates random results.

High-quality live streaming. Most live casino broadcasts are carried out due to innovative software by the top developers and the professional support of real dealers. A live game room should be equipped with multiple HD cameras. The player can clearly see every move of the dealer. Besides, the player can hear background noises and music. The player interacts with the dealer through a microphone or a live chat. If you want your dealer to see you, you can activate your webcam.

Enjoying playing at Live Casino on a smartphone is a real pleasure for those who prefer to gamble online. Currently, several casino operators support this option. For example, Evolution Gaming and Playtech have significantly improved their live gaming efforts. Therefore, everyone can try mobile real-dealer games on the sites of several reliable casinos (for ex., BetVictor, LeoVegas).

Security of live gaming. On condition that players have chosen trustworthy sites with active regulating licenses (the UKGC) and certificates from independent testing agencies (eCOGRA). Such operators always provide SSL encryption to protect their customers’ data and save transactions from fraudulent actions.

All these advantages motivate gamblers to leave offline gambling clubs and start playing more comfortable and entertaining live games. All things people need to remember is that the gameplay is only for real money and it is not allowed to play demo versions.

Top 3 live casino software providers

The fundamental point of every live casino is software that is usually provided by the leading developers. Now we are going to look at them a little bit closer.

Evolution Gaming is the #1 giant in creating the best software for real-time game streaming for casinos worldwide. Such a provider received multiple rewards for its products. Players may enjoy live roulette, baccarat, blackjack, Texas Hold’em, and many other enjoyable titles; Playtech is another great developer creating advanced games with real dealers. Among its products, people can find titles with augmented reality and conventional games such as roulette, Sic-Bo, blackjack, Hi-Lo, and others. The software of Playtech is usually regulated and tested by the UKGC and The Isle of Man, independent institutions that protect users rights; Pragmatic Play takes the position as one of the most innovative and versatile providers. All the games are hosted by highly professional croupiers and streamed in Full-HD via 4k cameras from extra modern studios. The variety of games is also huge and available in almost every good casino.

To conclude, it must be said that the world of live streaming is really vast and has many facets. We hope this little overview will help to make the proper choice and evaluate a brand-new approach to online gambling in general.

Story by Alexandra Griffin

Related

Comments