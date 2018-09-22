Live Blog: UVA football opens ACC play at home against Louisville

Published Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018, 8:46 am

UVA footballJoin AFP editor Chris Graham on our live blog for coverage of ACC football as UVA (2-1) faces Louisville (2-1). Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

