Live Blog: UVA football hosts Liberty
Scott German leads our live blog as UVA (6-3) hosts Liberty (4-4) in nonconference football action on Saturday at 3 p.m. Join Scott for live game coverage from the press box at Scott Stadium.
Details
- Liberty (4-4) at Virginia (6-3, 4-2), 3 p.m.
- TV: RSN
- Series: First meeting
- RSN: Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple
- Line: UVA -23.5
AFP Pregame Coverage
- Chris Graham, Scott German preview UVA-Liberty: Podcast
- Big Game Preview: UVA football faces Liberty
- UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall talks Liberty: ACC Teleconference
- Injury ends playing career of UVA linebacker Malcolm Cook
- Chris Graham, Scott German talk UVA football, ‘Hoos hoops: Podcast
- UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall talks Liberty
- Attention, UVA football fans: Your favorite team next week is … Virginia Tech