Live Blog: UVA football faces North Carolina with first in ACC Coastal on the line
A win by UVA (5-2, 3-1 ACC) today against North Carolina (1-5, 1-3 ACC) puts the ‘Hoos in first, all by their lonesomes, in the Coastal Division. (Such a sentence is rarely written, even in jest.)
Chris Graham leads our live blog today from Scott Stadium.
Details
North Carolina (1-5, 1-3) at Virginia (5-2, 3-1), 12:20 p.m,
TV: Raycom
Sirius/XM/Internet: 134, 202, 968
Series: North Carolina leads series, 63-55-4
Last meeting: Virginia, 20-14 (2017)
Raycom: Tom Werme, Dave Archer, Lericia Harris
Line: UVA -8.5
ESPN FPI: UVA 80.5%
