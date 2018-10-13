Live Blog: UVA faces No. 15 Miami in ACC Saturday Night Showdown

Published Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, 12:29 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

miami uvaChris Graham leads our live coverage of the ACC football clash between UVA (3-2, 1-1 ACC) and No. 15 Miami (5-1, 2-0 ACC). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Pregame Coverage

News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment