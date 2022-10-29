Sports
Live Blog: UVA faces Miami to open four-game homestand
I’m in the press box – it’s chilly, but the view is great – for today’s ACC game between UVA (3-4, 1-3 ACC) and Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC). Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.
