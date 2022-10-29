Menu
live blog uva faces miami to open four game homestand
Sports

Live Blog: UVA faces Miami to open four-game homestand

Chris Graham
Last updated:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

I’m in the press box – it’s chilly, but the view is great – for today’s ACC game between UVA (3-4, 1-3 ACC) and Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC). Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.

Pregame Coverage

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

