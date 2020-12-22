Live Blog: #16 UVA faces William & Mary in return from COVID-19 break

Published Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, 1:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

AFP editor Chris Graham is on press row at JPJ for today’s return to action for #16 UVA. The defending champs face in-state foe William & Mary. Follow the live blog for updates from the arena.

The game is being broadcast on the ACC Network. Get ready for a run of Tac Shaver commercials.

It will be the first game for the defending champs since Dec. 4 – that uninspired 71-64 OT win over Kent State, which at least has since gone on to win its next two (over Detroit Mercy and Northern Kentucky).

Games against Michigan State and Villanova were lost to what has been described as COVID-19 issues within the program.

The W&M game is a makeup from a game that got moved around a couple of times due to COVID-19 issues.

Related

Comments