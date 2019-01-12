Live Blog: #1 UVA on the road at Clemson in ACC Saturday Hoops
Chris Graham leads our live coverage as #1 UVA (14-0, 2-0 ACC) faces Clemson (10-5, 0-2 ACC) Saturday at noon.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Clemson game will be televised on Raycom and streamed online on TheACC.com and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- Virginia is led by the quartet of Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, De’Andre Hunter and Jack Salt.
- Jerome, Guy and Hunter have started all 14 games, while Salt has started 11 and is the team’s lone senior.
- Jerome, Guy or Hunter has led or tied for the UVA scoring lead in each of its 14 contests, accounting for 58 percent of the Cavaliers’ scoring.
- Alabama transfer Braxton Key leads the team in rebounding (5.7), while Mamadi Diakite has averaged 7.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.
- Newcomer Kihei Clark has started four games and is second on the team in assists (2.6). Clark broke his left wrist against Morgan State, but hasn’t missed a game while playing with a cast.
- Marco Anthony, Jay Huff, Kody Stattmann and Francesco Badocchi provide depth and Francisco Caffaro is redshirting the 2018-19 season.
- Manager Grant Kersey has appeared in seven home games.
Subscribe
Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009.
(We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!)
That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year.
(Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.)
AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue?
From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading.
Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.