Liquid floor screed characteristics, applications

If you’re looking for suitable flooring base material, there are plenty of options available today. A relatively new product that’s gaining much attention is liquid screed. You can buy this material in ready-mix portions ready for application.

In the UK, liquid screed didn’t take off as a preferred flooring material right away. Ever since its introduction, it has slowly gained attention and now takes up about 20% of the market share.

What is liquid floor screed?

The material is a combination of sand or any other filler and a binder made of calcium sulphate. Calcium sulphate is the more popular type of binder used for floor screed, but you can find cement-based products from floor screeding contractors as well.

The product often comes in bagged quantities mixed on-site. But for large quantities, the contractor will deliver the screen in a mixer and pump directly to the construction area.

What are the ideal uses of liquid screed?

Liquid screed isn’t used to create structure; hence most suitable applications are those where another substrate is used for structure and strength. Examples of common uses for liquid screed include:

Underfloor heating construction

Acoustic or thermal insulation

Floating floor construction

Bonded floor construction

Unbonded floor construction

Residential or commercial flooring

Another characteristic of screed is that it levels by itself and won’t need additional vibration to ensure density or remove air bubbles. In addition to the self-levelling feature of liquid screed, below is how it compares with other flooring materials.

Drying time

Compared to ordinary cement and sand mixture, you can modify the thickness of liquid screed. You can apply it in thin layers that dry faster. When applied over underfloor heating, you can use a dehumidifier or turn the heating on to force dry the screed. The screed should be allowed to dry completely before installing any flooring material. If necessary, you may conduct a moisture testing to ensure that the amount of moisture on the screed suits the flooring material.

Shrinkage

Calcium sulphate based screed doesn’t shrink as much as cement-based mixes. As such, you won’t have to worry about cracks or surface curling. Also, the low-shrinkage characteristic of liquid screed means there are fewer joints required.

Ease of application

Since the contractor pumps the screed, it takes less time to cover a large area. But application speed and efficiency depends on these factors:

If the application area is one large open space or consists of several small enclosed rooms

The distance of the contractor from the construction site

If the contractor can supply several mixers to complete one large product

Regardless of the underlying conditions, the average productivity of liquid screed is approximately 2000 square meters per day.

Susceptibility to moisture

One downside of liquid screed is that it’s not ideal for areas that are permanently exposed to moisture. For wet rooms, changing rooms, bathrooms, and similar applications, it’s best to use a cement-based mix.

Wear and tear

Liquid screed is a relatively durable product. But to ensure the longevity of liquid screed, you need to cover it with floorings such as wood, tiles, or carpet.

