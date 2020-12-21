Linen fashion trends: Trends for summer

Summers are always around the corner and are perfect for adorning the best fashion statements. There is no better clothing than linen, and they have remained so for decades enabling people to remain cool around their friends and family. In the 1990s, linen started was associated with the unflattering shorts that were a popular holiday fashion dress. Also, it was so luxurious to the ancient Egyptians that they used it as a currency.

It’s not just a story but a true one that linen has been popular for centuries and has also melted the heart of modern style lovers. It is lightweight and multifaceted, and can be worn in many ways. You can also match it with a myriad of clothes from your wardrobes like your tailored pants, summer suits, and even maxi dresses to give you the best summer fashion choice.

Top fashion ideas for summer

Crop tops: Crop tops give you the perfect way to revolutionize your look to achieve a perfect transformation. The high neck crops are the most favorite and you can match them with a full skirt for the modern but bohemian look. Though some would want to match it with a puff sleeve dress, this trend is not modern and not beautiful.

Few accessories: If you need a minimalist look in summer, then it would be best to avoid many accessories, opt for neutral tones, and also clean tailoring. Match them with a gold hoop and get a linen blazer to match it with your short suit if you want to rock in the office.

Colors: If you are the person who loves incorporating color into your outfit pastel colors and retro tropical prints would be your best match. These are the ideal styles for anyone who need a maximalist style.

Vintage color: When it comes to fashion trends, what was popular years ago can come back. So if you want to adorn that vintage look in your summer, then you can get the 1920s to 1990s early aughts and trends that will still look good in summer 2021.

Linen tablecloths and their increasing popularity

Tablecloths are the essential tools for interior decoration as well as making a good impression on your visitors. There is a wide variety of linen tablecloths in the market, and choosing one for your home or business won’t be a daunting task provided you know what to look for. They are now famous in e-shops like Magiclinen.com

When looking for a hotel or restaurant tablecloth, then choose one that will set a good mood for your visitors. Linen tablecloths can increase comfort and engagement among guests and also make the space look neat and modern.

Choosing an elegant tablecloth

When you are looking for the best tablecloth, you will find many tactics and benefits in the market besides tablecloth designs. So, what should you consider when buying a tablecloth for your home, restaurant, or hotel.

Linens are ideal for special occasions or formal dinners but they are an everyday kitchen essential. They will create a welcoming feel in your dinner table or kitchen while also giving it a stylish look.

The most popular linen is Damask Linen Fabric. They are woven on a jacquard loom using a blend of satin weaves and plain weaves. They have a characteristic smooth texture and are often available in one color. It also comes with a reversible pattern. It is commonly also the latest in trends and gives a stylish look to your home.

Choosing a table linen

According to a recent study, decorating your table well, and choosing the best tablecloth can enhance the taste of your food. Besides adding style, class, and elegance to your dinner table, it will change the way you perceive your food. The backyard picnic or formal dinner will feel more festive and special if you get a perfect linen tablecloth in your home.

When choosing your linen table, you will need to consider quality. Get a good quality tablecloth that can survive stains, frequent washing, spills, and other messes. It’s an investment, and besides setting you in the mood, it should last long enough to give you value for your money.

Since your kitchen and dining room are the heart of your home, buy linen tablecloths that are calm, polished, appealing, water-absorbing, and durable.

Luckily, you will easily get good linens for your home at Magic linen. It has a collection of elegant, smart, and durable tablecloths that will enable you to enjoy your food. You can now enjoy food with your family, and the world will be a better place for you.

Story by Neil Smith

