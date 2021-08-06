Lime Kiln Theater welcomes Watkins Family Hour on Sunday

The Lime Kiln Theater 2021 Summer Concert Series is on to its fifth show Sunday, Aug. 8, with Watkins Family Hour and opener Jesse Harper.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30.

Advance tickets are $40 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $45 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover all accepted. The show will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

Lime Kiln Theater’s 2021 season is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Orrison Tree & Landscape Services, and J.F. Brown Real Estate. The Watkins Family Hour show is presented by Charles W. Barger & Son. Food from LexVegas Bistro and JJ’s Meat Shak will be available for purchase, along with beer, wine, cider, and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Returning to the studio as Watkins Family Hour, founding members of Nickel Creek Sean and Sara Watkins consider brother sister a duo-centric record – yet one that feels bigger than just two people. With Sean primarily on guitar and Sara on fiddle, and with both of them sharing vocals, the siblings enlisted producer Mike Viola (Jenny Lewis, Mandy Moore, J.S. Ondara) and mixer-engineer Clay Blair to harness the energy and honesty of their live sound. Opening for Watkins Family Hour is Jesse Harper, founding member and lead singer of acoustic supergroups Old School Freight Train and Love Canon.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington, Virginia. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief pause due to the pandemic, Lime Kiln is thrilled to open its gates again for another summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional, and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.