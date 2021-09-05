Lime Kiln Theater welcomes Madison Cunningham and Hawktail on Sept. 9

Lime Kiln Theater’s 2021 Summer Concert Series continues on Thursday, Sept. 9, with performances from Madison Cunningham and Hawktail.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8.

Advance tickets are $35 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $40 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover all accepted. The show will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

Lime Kiln Theater’s 2021 season is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Orrison Tree & Landscape Services, and J.F. Brown Real Estate. The Madison Cunningham and Hawktail show is presented by Raymond James of Richmond, Va. Food from LexVegas Bistro and JJ’s Meat Shak will be available for purchase, along with beer, wine, cider, and ready-to-drink cocktails.

With its sharp storytelling and bursts of electric guitar, Who Are You Now is Madison Cunningham’s coming-of-age record – a diverse album that’s modern, melodic, and rooted in the 21 year-old’s observations of her own fast-changing world. Cunningham’s list of champions encompasses the likes of Sara Watkins, Chris Thile, and the Milk Carton Kids’ Joey Ryan.

Also performing is Hawktail, the instrumental acoustic quartet of fiddler Brittany Haas, bassist Paul Kowert, guitarist Jordan Tice, and mandolinist Dominick Leslie. Though at first glance it looks like an acoustic superpicker side project, their all-original music is cohesive and unique, distinguishing them as an ensemble with sound built from the ground up.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington, Virginia. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief pause due to the pandemic, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to open its gates again for another summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional, and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org.