Lime Kiln Theater presents Steep Canyon Rangers in concert

Lime Kiln Theater continues its summer 2019 concert series on Saturday, Aug. 3, with Steep Canyon Rangers. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are sold out. The show will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Orrison Tree & Landscape Services and J.F. Brown Real Estate. The Steep Canyon Rangers show is presented by Broadview Ranch and 12 Ridges. Food from JJ’s Meat Shak and LexMex Tacos, Devils Backbone beer and Rockbridge Vineyard wine will all be available for purchase.

With Out In The Open, Steep Canyon Rangers affirm their place as one of the most versatile bands in contemporary American music. The GRAMMY® Award-winning sextet has spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, wedding it to elements of pop, country, and folk rock to create something original. Out In The Open is the Rangers bravest excursion thus far, transcending bluegrass while also getting closest to the genre’s true form thanks to 3-time GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Joe Henry’s traditional approach toward recording.

Since Steep Canyon Rangers came together in 2000, they have developed a remarkable catalogue of original music that links them to the past while also demonstrating their ambitious intent to bring string-based music into contemporary relevance. Out In The Open is an undeniable milestone on the Rangers’ ongoing creative journey. As they approach their second decade, Steep Canyon Rangers are still moving forward, searching for new horizons and musical vistas.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its sixth straight summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

