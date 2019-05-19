Lime Kiln Theater presents I’m With Her in concert

Lime Kiln Theater continues its summer 2019 concert series on Friday, May 24, as I’m With Her will perform. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are sold out. The show will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

The Lime Kiln Theater summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Orrison Tree & Landscape Services and J.F. Brown Real Estate. The I’m With Her show is presented by Raymond James. JJ’s Meat Shak food, Devils Backbone beer and Rockbridge Vineyard wine will all be available for purchase.

I’m With Her is a band rooted in a rare alchemy: three celebrated songwriters coming together to create music that reveals entirely new possibilities in their distinct and deep-seated talents. Since forming in 2014, Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O’Donovan have imbued their songs with a sharply detailed lyricism, graceful musicianship, and — perhaps most powerfully — mesmerizing harmonies that endlessly reflect their extraordinary chemistry.

The latest single from I’m With Her, “Call My Name” again shows the strength and vitality of their singular connection. In a departure from the deliberately insular making of their debut album See You Around, the band pursued a new creative approach centered on true collaboration with producer Mike Elizondo (Regina Spektor, Fiona Apple). Recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, “Call My Name” finds Elizondo building a hypnotic sonic backdrop, matching the track’s quietly urgent beat with I’m With Her’s delicate interplay of guitar, Wurlitzer, and fiddle. The result is a song both stark and luminous, perfectly capturing the potent tension within even the most loving relationship.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its sixth straight summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check

out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

