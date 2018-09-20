Lime Kiln Theater, Hoopla present Love Canon in Concert

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Lime Kiln Theater Summer 2018 concert series concludes on Saturday, Sept. 22, as Love Canon performs with special guests The Hit Points. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30.

Advance tickets are $20 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $25 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover all accepted. The show, which is presented by Devils Backbone Hoopla, will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Orrison Tree & Landscape Services. The Love Canon show is sponsored by J.F. Brown Real Estate Company. Kind Roots Café food, Devils Backbone beer and Rockbridge Vineyard wine will all be available for purchase.

Love Canon doesn’t cover the music of the ’80s as much as kidnap it and take it on a bluegrass-tinged joyride. It’s a general rule of American culture that it takes 20-40 years for a decade to shed its stale stench and get its groove back. There’s no shortage of clever musical re-enactors giving the first generation of MTV an ironic makeover: a fool’s errand, given that the music already was soaked in postmodern irony. By contrast, Love Canon refreshes and extends the originals with affectionate humor and effortless virtuosity. The players — including Old School Freight Train’s Jesse Harper and Darrell Muller, Virginia Commonwealth University guitar and banjo master Adam Larrabee, mandolin virtuoso Andy Thacker, and dobro Jedi Jay Starling — add layers of depth to the still-appealing pop hooks.

The Hit Points, the brainchild of Matt Menefee and Eli Bishop, is an acoustic video game cover band. They unconventionally merge the string band sounds of Appalachia with the 8-bit and symphonic compositions from video games. The Nashville duo, equipped with fiddles and banjos, conjure up a world where you can almost hear bluegrass titans Flatt and Scruggs swap a nine pound hammer for an Icebrand. Their live performances have won them worldwide renown and standing ovations on stages such as the Ryman and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its fifth straight summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web