Lime Kiln Theater announces 2020 season postponement
Lime Kiln Theater announced today that it has postponed its 2020 season.
A statement on the Lexington-based nonprofit theater’s website noted that the board of directors had hoped to be able to hold events later in the summer.
“While we hope and believe that the landscape around live music events will begin to improve over the next few months, we feel strongly that our decision is in the best interest of our community,” the statement reads.
The board reported that it will focus its energies this summer on site-improvement projects that have been in the works that it hopes can be accomplished much more quickly because of the 2020 season postponement.
Story by Chris Graham
