‘Like’ Virginia’s Dasher to help him win national accolades

Published Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, 10:40 am

Virginians have until Dec. 18 to vote for one of the state’s own farm dogs, Dasher, to be selected as People’s Choice Pup.

Dasher is an 11-year-old border collie who helps herd cattle on Sandy Riepe’s farm in Charlotte County. When he’s not working, Dasher competes in agility trials and has won multiple awards.

He is one of 10 farm dogs from across the U.S. vying for the title in a social media contest organized by American Farm Bureau Federation. You can read about the contest here.

The People’s Choice Pup will win bragging rights and one year’s worth of Purina products. The winner will be announced in January during AFBF’s virtual convention.

To vote for Dasher, visit: facebook.com/AmericanFarmBureau, instagram.com/americanfarmbureau or twitter.com/FarmBureau.

