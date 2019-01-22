Lights-out shooting in the second half gives Liberty the win

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Liberty started off slow to start the game, but a second-half surge on offense propelled the Flames to a 72-47 victory over North Alabama.

The Flames improve 17-4 overall and are now 6-0 for the first time in conference play. North Alabama falls to 7-14 overall and 4-2 in the ASUN Conference.

Liberty struggled on offense in the first half, scoring just 26 points while shooting 34.6 percent (9-26) in the first half. The Flames quickly turned the corner in the second half, making their first eight field goals in the half.

“I thought our guys did a really good job in the second half, taking what the defense gave us,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “We were a little more patient and I thought that led to some better looks and some better finishes offensively. We took a step defensively tonight. I thought we were hard to play against for most of the evening. That is a really good team and Tony (Pujol) is doing a great job with his team. There is a reason they were 4-1 coming into the game.”

Liberty shot a season-best 73.7 percent in the second half, led by Lovell Cabbil Jr. (17 points) and Caleb Homesley (10 points) as the two combined for 27 of Liberty’s 46 points in the second half.

After not scoring in the first half for just the second time in his career (Jan. 9, 2018 at Winthrop) Scottie James was exceptional in the paint scoring seven points while also grabbing three rebounds.