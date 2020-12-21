Library of Virginia grant will help Augusta County restore historical records

A $12,958 Virginia Circuit Court Records Preservation Program grant will help the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk office restore historical records dating back to the 18th century.

The grant will allow the clerk’s office to restore and conserve Will Book No. 3 (1761-1767); Marriage Register Colored 1888-1910; Deed Book 29 (1796-1798), and Order Book 24 (1796-1799).

In addition to the restoration of these documents, the grant will also allow the clerk’s office to obtain digital images of the records, ensuring future public access to the documents.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s office is extremely pleased to have been successful in once again obtaining a Circuit Court Records Preservation Program Grant so that these four important records can be preserved for future generations,” Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes said. “I am committed to preserving and conserving Augusta County’s historic records during my tenure as Clerk.”

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk is the steward of historic records dating back to 1745. Clerk’s offices throughout the Commonwealth possess a wealth of historic records. These historic records require constant protection and preservation work to ensure these artifacts remain in existence for future generations.

The Virginia General Assembly created the special grants preservation program, which is managed by the Library of Virginia, and this program allows Clerks to use state grant funding to perform preservation and conservation work to restore and protect Virginia’s valuable history.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk.

