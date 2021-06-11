Liberty’s Trey Gibson named to Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American team

Liberty freshman pitcher Trey Gibson has been named to the 2021 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American team.

The ASUN Freshman of the Year, Gibson was also voted by the conference coaches to the ASUN All-Conference second team and headed the league’s all-freshman team.

The right-hander posted a 7-4 record with a 3.32 ERA over 65 innings. In 13 starts, he struck out 70, walked 21 and held opponents to a .223 batting average. The Yorktown, Va., native pitched the first complete game of his career in a 4-1 win over Kennesaw State on May 9.

Gibson was among the ASUN leaders in several categories. The freshman finished the year fifth in the ASUN in wins and ERA. He is also among the conference leaders in opponent batting average (4th), strikeouts (7th), and strikeouts per nine innings (4th), averaging 9.69 strikeouts per nine innings.

Liberty finished the year 41-16 and received the second at-large bid to an NCAA Regional in program history in 2021. The Flames finish the year with 40 or more wins for the seventh time in program history and the second time under head coach Scott Jackson.

