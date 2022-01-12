Liberty’s Shiloh Robinson scores career-high 21 points in win over North Florida

Liberty never trailed Tuesday night in its ASUN home opener as the Flames defeated North Florida, 71-56, to remain unbeaten in conference play.

Liberty is now 11-6 overall and 2-0 in the ASUN while North Florida drops to 4-12 and 0-3 in conference.

Keegan McDowell sparked Liberty’s offense in the opening 20 minutes, scoring seven of Liberty’s first 15 points of the game. The Flames’ defense was exceptional all throughout the half, forcing the Ospreys to shoot 22 percent (7-of-31) as LU went into the break with a 33-22 lead.

North Florida started the half on a 9-2 run to get within four points (35-31) less than four minutes into the half. Liberty responded by going on a 13-3 run

Liberty’s offense was efficient to end the game, as the Flames shot 52 percent (12-23) in the final half as Robinson led the way with 13 points in the second half.

Shiloh Robinson scored a career-high 21 point to lead Liberty.

“I thought it was a good performance, especially on the defensive end,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I like the way we shared the ball. I think individually Shiloh (Robinson) and Kyle (Rode) had great games on both ends of the floor and we will address the 17 turnovers, but North Florida makes you play that way, and I was happy with our guys’ response.”

