Liberty’s Scottie James shines in win over Maryland Eastern Shore

Published Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, 6:53 pm

Liberty closed out opening week with a 66-55 win over Maryland Eastern Shore behind an impressive double-double performance from Scottie James.

The Flames are now 2-0 for the third straight season while UMES falls to 0-2.

Scottie James could not be stopped to start the game as the big man scored Liberty’s first 14 points of the game while also grabbing seven rebounds in the first six minutes of the game. James was able to provide the Flames with a lead and the duo of James (22 points) and Darius McGhee (19 points) would combine for 41 of Liberty’s 66 points to lead the Flames to another victory at the Vines Center.

“I am a little disappointed. I felt like the visiting team played harder than we did, and I feel like we are a lot better than that effort this afternoon,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I get it, I did it long enough to know that when you come off a home opener especially against a quality opponent like Radford and you play in front of 7,800 and everyone is talking positively about you, I get it. You can get seduced into thinking you can show up and give the same effort or same level of execution because you did it the day before, the game before or the season before but that is not reality. Reality is the moment and for us I think we need to own our moment.”

